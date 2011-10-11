TEA Headsets launches new INVISIO S-Series, lightweight tactical headset system with hearing protection and full combat awareness

After the release of the INVISIO® X50 Dual In-Ear Headset System the demand for tactical in-ear headset solutions with hearing protection and combat awareness has dramatically increased over the past 2 years. The INVISIO® X50 System was originally developed for highly advancedspecial operation operatives and SWAT Teams that operated over multiple radios with the need to maintain full situational awareness and also have hearing protection in place.

“The INVISIO® S-Series Platform helps to fill the gap of users that only need the essentials of an in-ear headset with hearing protection and combat awareness operatingover just one 2-way radio or one dual net radio at a much cheaper price. This now gives even more tactical teams the ability to “be heard the first time” while also protecting them from long term hearing damage associated with their operating environment.” –Nicholas Lafferty, Director of Marketing at TEA

INVISIO® S-Series consists of four different systems:

INVISIO® S10: Integrate the INVISIO X5 Dual In-Ear Headset into a Single 2-way Radio and push-to-talk. The S10 System includes an internal battery that provides power to drive the headset. For Single 2-way Radios that do not provide power.

INVISIO® S20: Integrate the INVISIO X5 Dual In-Ear Headset into a Single 2-way Radio and push-to-talk. The S20 System draws power for the headset from the radio. For Single 2-way Radios that provide power.

INVISIO® S30: Integrate the INVISIO X5 Dual In-Ear Headset directly into a Single 2-way Radio. The S30 System draws power for the headset from the radio and also has a built in push-to-talk button. For Single 2-way Radios that provide power.

INVISIO® S40: Integrate the INVISIO X5 Dual In-Ear Headset directly into your Dual Net Radio. The S30 System draws power for the headset from the radio and also has a built in push-to-talk button. For Dual Net Radios that provide power.

*INVISIO® S10 is now available for sale, the S20, S30 and S40 will be available in early 2012.

About TEA Headsets™

TEA is an ISO Certified Company that manufactures and sells audio communication products for 2-Way Radios, Vehicle Intercom Systems and Mobile Phones. For more than 40 years TEA has provided the highest quality of tactical headsets and products for the DoD, DoJ and various Public Safety and Law Enforcement Agencies. With the motto of “I Heard You The First Time…®" TEA goes to every effort to make sure your communications allow you to “Speak Anywhere and Hear Everything”. TEA offers a free 30 day evaluation program for almost all of their products.