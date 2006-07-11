Peerless Announces Important Safety Notice

Peerless® 700 Series and 801 Series Handcuffs, Leg Irons and Waist Chains

Peerless is conducting a voluntary program to repair certain of its 700 and 801 series restraints. Peerless has received reports that a spring in certain units identified below has failed, which could cause the locking mechanism to malfunction. Peerless is replacing the spring to ensure that the restraints meet Peerless’ rigorous standards.

The 700 series restraints that are included in the repair program were manufactured from September 2005 to December 2005, and have the following serial numbers:

Model 700 Chain Link Handcuff 453501 to 485060

Model 7030 Oversize Chain Link Handcuff 099251 to 105200

Model 710 High Security Handcuff 011501 to 011550

Model 703 Leg Iron 098851 to 106000

Model 705 Oversize Leg Iron 011476 to 012615

Model 7002 Waist Chain 026526 to 027260

Model 7003 Waist Chain 032101 to 033025

The 801 series restraints that are included in the repair program were manufactured from May 2005 to December 2005, and have the following serial numbers:

Model 801 Hinged Handcuff 110201 to 134000

The Model Number and Serial Number are located near the key holes on the restraints.

Also included in the program are any restraints sent for lock-related repairs from May 2005 to December 2005

Only restraints with the serial numbers identified above or that were repaired from May 2005 to December 2005 may contain the potentially affected spring. Therefore, other restraints are excluded from the repair program.

Please check your restraints/inventory for the affected Models and Serial Numbers. These units should be returned to Peerless for service. All shipping and repair will be free of charge.

To participate in the repair program or if you have any questions, please call Peerless at 800-547-4914 - 9:00AM to 4:00PM EST. Information is also available at www.peerless.net.

For more than 90 years, Peerless has been committed to supplying the finest restraints available. We continue to be so committed and we apologize for the inconvenience this notice causes you.

