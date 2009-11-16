Peerless Handcuff Co. Releases 95th Anniversary Limited Edition Handcuff

Peerless Handcuff Company’s proudly announces the 95th Anniversary edition Model 700L - Chain Link Handcuff. The Model 700L comes with a unique gold color – nickel plated finish, special 95th Anniversary markings and modified serial numbers. The Model 700L is a limited edition handcuff with only 400 units being produced. Packaging includes 95th Anniversary labeling, individualized thank you card, manual and two keys. The special model handcuff is manufactured to withstand the demands of everyday use. It will also make a great special presentation handcuff, award handcuff, unique gift or collector’s item. Made in USA.