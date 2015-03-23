PGSO Training Division Sets New “WRAP” Record

The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s (PGSO) Training Division is always on the lookout for safer law enforcement best practice alternatives to introduce to sworn personnel. The training team recently attended a class at the County Police Training Academy that resulted in their being certified in a method called “the WRAP System.”

The WRAP System is an upright seated device that can be used by 2, 3 or 4 deputies to safely restrain or gain control of a subject. The system is a product of Safe Restraints, Inc., that is partially owned by law enforcement and medical professionals and has been used over the last 19 years with no deaths or injuries resulting from its use.

According to Safe Restraints, Inc., the WRAP is the safest full-body restraint system in the industry and is currently in use by hundreds of law enforcement organizations and by medical professionals.

“Congratulations to the Training Division for quickly adding the WRAP system to our in-service. This best-practice tool allows deputies to secure a suspect while significantly reducing possible injury to the suspect or to deputies,” said PGSO Inspector General Mark Spencer. “This means fewer complaints, fewer injuries to deputies and less liability exposure. That’s called a win-win.”

The Division plan is to add WRAP training to in-service this March, with a goal of using WRAP in the field later this year.

In addition to getting certified, the Training Division set a new WRAP Record according to the company’s president, Charles E. Hammond, with a PGSO team record of 18.88 seconds that beat the old record by more than 10 seconds.

When we spoke to the Training Division Team they said: “That’s a WRAP!”

