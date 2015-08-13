Upcoming Instructor Courses for The Wrap Safety Restraint

Instructor courses on ‘The WRAP’ Safety Restraint device will be held at the following locations (listed below) in August & September. This class is intended for both current users and instructors/command staff looking to find safer arrest and control tools.

The WRAP is endorsed by Law Enforcement, and is widely adopted across the US and Canada. The WRAP has also been studied by The Institute for the Prevention of In-Custody Deaths and found to be safe and effective. For a copy of the study, go to www.ipicd.com .

These instructor courses (train the trainer) will be provided as a professional courtesy/no charge. Defensive Tactics Instructors as well as command staff are welcome to attend. Law Enforcement/custodial and medical personnel only please. These classes will be 4 hours in duration. Certificates of completion will be provided along with take away training material (sample lesson plan, trainer presentation information and demonstration videos). Attendance is limited and advance reservations are requested. For information, please send an email to info@saferestraints.com .

Link to demonstration videos on ‘The WRAP’ Safety Restraint Device: www.saferestraints.com/Demo

Click here for additional information on The WRAP: www.saferestraints.com/more

Aug. 25 Sacramento, CA Area (Winters Police Department)

Sept. 21 Boston, MA (Boston EMS)

Sept. 22 Atlanta, GA Area (Barrow County Sheriff’s Office)

Sept. 23 Boca Raton, FL (Boca Raton Police Department)

Sept. 25 Miami, FL (Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)