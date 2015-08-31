Watsonville Police Try New ‘Wrap’ for Combative Suspects

WATSONVILLE - Watsonville police have been punched, scratched, spat on and kicked during arrests. At least a few times each year, windows in the back seat of patrol cars get kicked out by suspects who struggle in the back seat, often damaging the car’s door and prompting costly repairs.

This summer, officers tried a new approach to control what they call “combative” suspects, using a yellow and black nylon device called The Wrap.

