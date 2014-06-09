New Rigid Industries LED Lighting® Vice President of Engineering Jim Heckman Announced

Phoenix, AZ – Rigid Industries®, the world leader in LED lighting, has recently hired accomplished technologist and electronics industry leader Jim Heckman to assume the Vice President of Engineering post at a time of phenomenal growth and continued innovation at the firm.

Prior to his arrival at Rigid Industries, Heckman held a succession of positions in fields such as materials and process engineering, failure analysis, quality engineering, product management and resource management, at companies ranging from Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company, to General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems, and most recently with Boulder, Colorado’s Ball Aerospace. At each company, his level of responsibility and resource management increased.

At Rigid Industries, Jim will be tasked with ensuring the company continues to deliver superior lighting solutions in some of the toughest, most demanding conditions in the industries it serves. As a product where failure is not an option, Heckman will oversee development of Rigid’s rugged, durable product line, backed by a world-renowned warranty program and customer service by an American-made company located in Gilbert, Arizona.

About Rigid Industries:

With its unparalleled patented optics and torture-tested housings, Rigid Industries® is a world leader in forward-projecting LED lighting. Rigid LED lighting products are used in aviation, agriculture, construction, emergency response, industrial, marine, military, mining, off-road and power sports. Committed to providing innovative technologies, Rigid Industries® guarantees a quality product designed, engineered and assembled in the US. For more information, visit www.rigidindustries.com or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.