DC2E Named a Finalist in Homeland Security Awards

Washington, DC – This November, DHS Systems LLC was named a finalist in GSN: Government Security News’ second annual Homeland Security Awards competition.

The awards, which were handed out on November 8th during a gala dinner in Washington, D.C., celebrated outstanding achievements by security vendors and government agencies at the federal, state and municipal levels.

DHS was named a finalist in the Best Intelligent Video Surveillance Solution category for its line of Deployable Command and Control Equipment, more commonly known as DC2E. The product line, which was first introduced in 2005, has been growing in popularity among military and emergency response personnel alike.

Comprised of various sized projector and audio visual switching systems, DC2E increases an organization’s security by fusing feeds from multiple surveillance devices onto a single display system. Each DC2E AV system includes multiple computer and composite video and audio inputs, which can then be displayed on one of the DC2E’s display systems.

Though each system is designed to fit into one of DHS Systems’ Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelters (DRASH) to form a complete mobile incident command post, they can also easily be set up inside any other temporary or fixed facility.

Already in extensive use with military units deployed around the world, DC2E has also been utilized by various homeland organizations, including the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) during joint training events and by the City of New Orleans. Curtis Nail, DC2E project manager, says that at a time when the DC2E line is growing in popularity among civilian agencies, being named a finalist in the Homeland Security Awards has been an honor.

“The GSN awards recognize the best-of-the best in the homeland security industry, so to have DC2E – a product line that we are continuing to develop and expand - already be named a finalist has solidified our belief that it can support responders here at home just like it can support soldiers on the battlefield,” says Nail.

No stranger to the competition, this marks the second straight year that DHS Systems has been recognized by GSN for one of its products. Last year, the company was named winner in the Best Vehicle category for its Reeves Incident Command Post (ICP) Trailer.

About DHS Systems LLC

DHS Systems LLC manufactures, sells and services the Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter, or DRASH, a mobile, quick-erect shelter system that integrates shelter, mobility, lighting, heating, cooling and power in one package. DHS Systems also offers a full line of emergency medical products and accessories through its Reeves EMS brand, including fully stocked emergency medical facilities, command and control shelters, decontamination systems, patient movement equipment and gear bags. In service with armed forces and civilian agencies throughout the world, DHS Systems support facilities are located across the U.S. and around the globe.