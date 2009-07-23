New Mobile Command Solution to be Displayed at New York Law Enforcement Expo

New York, NY - A complete command solution for law enforcement to mobilize an interoperable incident command post quickly and efficiently will be on display at the New York Law Enforcement Expo at the Javits Center in New York, NY on September 9-10, 2009.

The Reeves Incident Command Post (ICP) Trailer is a unique trailer and shelter combination that can be fully equipped as an incident command post, complete with interoperable communications equipment through which law enforcement officials can communicate with each other regardless of differences in equipment and hardware.

Though new to the market, the Reeves ICP has already garnered attention from police officials across the country, including those who dubbed the ICP the “most innovative product” at the Police Security Expo 2009 in Atlantic City, NJ earlier this summer.

With a starting weight of less than 3,000 pounds and 18” of ground clearance, the ICP’s lightweight, aerodynamic design can easily be towed behind most vehicles, allowing for travel off road. The ICP also features better gas mileage than larger command trailers and buses and requires little storage space.

The Reeves ICP shelter design, which has been tested to withstand gusts of wind up to 65 mph, as well as free falling and blowing rain without intrusion of water, uses the same materials as the Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelter (DRASH) System that has been used extensively by the military for more than 20 years.

In addition to a flexible command console that can be used to insert a department’s equipment, the ICP Trailer System offers multiple interoperability packages that can be configured to meet individual customers’ needs. Optional packages include satellite communications, Internet access and an integrated command and control system. Communication between land mobile radios, multi-channel radios, and cellular and landline phones can also be facilitated.

“The unique configuration of the system allows for interoperability between first responders, no matter what their radio bandwidth,” says Reeves ICP Product Manager and former police officer with the San Diego Police Department Mark Tallo.

Deployed in various types of critical situations and for military applications, the ICP can be utilized for multiple purposes. With features such as a climate-controlled shelter, independent generator, sink and optional battery-powered refrigerator, the ICP can serve as an incident command post, point of distribution (POD) center, emergency operations center or casualty collection point.

The ICP will be on display at Booth #337 at the New York Law Enforcement Expo.