Increasing Number of Women Buying Guns for Sport, Hobby

While the national debate rages regarding gun control and Second Amendment rights, it’s clear the number of women who own – and carry – their own firearm is growing. This trend is seen across the country, but statistics show the South has more gun toters per capita than any other section of the United States.

While statistics on gender are not kept for gun sales, anecdotal evidence from gun dealers and shooting ranges show that guns, and shooting skills, are no longer a boys-only club.

“I’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of women purchasing guns, and I’ve been involved for about 20 years in firearms sales,” said Hugh Sawyer, general manager of Armistead Armory in Alpharetta. “For every 100 people who walk into the store, about 35 will be female.”

