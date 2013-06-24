Introducing Concealed Carrie

Concealed Carrie is the inspiration of founder and designer Leslie Deets, in response to the rapidly emerging women’s firearms movement. After attending a defensive handgun class, Deets recognized the need for a better line of concealed carry handbags and body holsters. She quickly discovered that concealed carry fashion remained an untapped market and felt it was time for a change. In the end, Concealed Carrie was born.

A self-proclaimed fashionista, Deets began studying current trends in women’s high-end handbags. “The utmost in style as well as quality materials are essential,” she said.

She designed the entire collection of handbags with notable, yet practical features. The rich, leather styles include an ostrich print computer carry-all (MSRP $299), fashion-forward leather crocodile printed hobo (MSRP $269), essential smooth leather totes (MSRP $249), and their most popular distressed brown leather satchel (MSRP $299).

