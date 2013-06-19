NRA Seeks to Highlight Its ‘Armed and Fabulous’ Women

HOUSTON - The National Rifle Association is showcasing women members and emphasizing that increasingly it’s not just men who own firearms and oppose gun-control efforts.

Female membership is up, the nation’s leading advocate for gun ownership says, and its revamped website features profiles of “armed and fabulous” women and describes how women are bringing “new energy” to the NRA.

“This is the National Rifle Association catering to demand,” NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said. “We’ve seen in the last few years an increase in women buying guns, joining the National Rifle Association, enrolling in personal safety classes and going out and organizing women’s-only hunts.”

Read the full story.