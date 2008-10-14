Brekford International Corp. to Offer Leasing Options on Fully Upfitted Vehicles for Public Safety Agencies Facing Shrinking Budgets

HANOVER, MD--(Marketwire - October 14, 2008) - With several smaller municipalities nationwide facing likely budget cuts for technology related purchases, Brekford International Corp. (OTCBB: BFDI) (the “Company” or “Brekford”) has responded by offering municipal lease/financing options on its full vehicle build-outs.

Brekford, a provider of fully integrated, rugged, mobile technology solutions for public safety and federal agencies, made the decision based on inquiries from a number of jurisdictions across the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Helping agencies find ways to maximize their technology budgets and acquire the best systems has been a top priority for us,” said C.B. Brechin, Chief Executive Officer of Brekford, “Our municipal lease program is a step in the right direction, allowing many local and state agencies dealing with limited funds or decreases in technology grant money to acquire the crucial technology solutions they need today.”

Under Brekford’s lease program, agencies have the flexibility to build their vehicles to unique specifications and take advantage of the company’s full line of mobile solutions just as if they were purchasing the vehicles outright.

“By allowing agencies to finance fully upfitted vehicles and lease mobile data technology systems, we guarantee that our clients will have the most up-to-date technology at all times. We want jurisdictions to be able to responsibly monitor their technology spending without compromising their commitment to the safety of their personnel or the well being of the public they protect,” said Mr. Brechin.

Streamlining the procurement process is another key component of the leasing program. In a typical scenario, agencies that need a fully upfitted vehicle need to deal with multiple purchase orders and endure a 3-6 month process.

“Our program cuts the number of agency purchase orders to one. The cars are drop shipped to Brekford by the dealer, fully upfitted to agency specifications and delivered to the customer in true turn-key fashion. Most importantly, our process takes only four to six weeks,” said Mr. Brechin.

The financing is being arranged through Chesapeake Industrial Leasing Corp., a subsidiary of Damascus Bank.

“In these challenging economic times, we are seeing a significant increase in leasing inquiries from municipalities looking for a way to continue doing business as usual. The great thing about this program is that the fixed monthly payments include freight and installation in addition to the fully upfitted vehicles,” said Bill Bullis, Sales Manager of Chesapeake Industrial Leasing Corp.

About Brekford International Corp.

Brekford International Corp. is a provider of fully integrated, rugged technology solutions geared toward mission-critical operations. For more than a decade, the Company has provided services to branches of the U.S. military, various federal entities and numerous security and public safety agencies throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Brekford provides these agencies with an end-to-end suite of what it believes are superior products and services designed to streamline procurement processes and offer maximum functionality in their day-to-day operations. For more Company information, please visit www.brekford.com.