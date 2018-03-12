California Casualty helping first responders with their home security

California Casualty wants to help first responders protect important items and hard-to replace collectibles with the “Better Safe Than Sorry” Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes for 2018. Enter now at www.contest4heroes.com. The deadline to enter is November 12, 2018, with winners announced in December.

Three winners will each receive $2,250 to purchase the Liberty Colonial Safe of their choice and an assemblage of 5.11 gear from a carry bag, backpack, hats, RAID Glasses, flashlight, and more. The entire package has a value of $2,950.

California Casualty protects American heroes with auto and home insurance tailored to their professional and personal needs. The “Better Safe than Sorry” giveaway provides another layer of security for the important possessions and personal protection of law enforcement officers and firefighter/EMTs. The fire and water-resistant safes also help safeguard important documents and home inventory lists.

“First responders do the hard work keeping our communities safe,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “This Work Hard/Play Hard giveaway allows us to say thanks and offer some extra safety for their families.”

California Casualty’s auto and home insurance provides special benefits to public safety employees and volunteers not available to the general public: the Fallen Hero Survivor Benefit, $500 coverage for personal belongings (including uniforms and turnout gear) taken from an insured vehicle and $5,000 firearms coverage (with higher amounts available). Learn why California Casualty is a company that first responders can trust at https://mycalcas.com.

Now, members of public safety organizations can get protection for hard-to-replace items by entering California Casualty’s “Better Safe than Sorry” Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes. The deadline is November 12, 2018 and details are at www.contest4heroes.com.

*Liberty Safe and 5.11® are not participating partners in or sponsors of this contest.

About California Casualty

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.