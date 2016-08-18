California Casualty’s Work Hard/Play Hard contest is almost finished

It’s time to get the job done and enter California Casualty‘s Work Hard/Play Hard “All In” DeWALT® Sweepstakes. Entries must be received by September 16, 2016 for consideration at http://go.calcas.com/dewalt.

One lucky first responder will be routing, sawing and assembling to the max with the ultimate tool kit filled with $10,000 worth of DeWALT® guaranteed tough tools. We’re talking a generator, compressor and all the power saws, wrenches, compressors, drills, and accessories anyone could ever need or use.

The Work Hard/Play Hard drawing is open to peace officers, EMTs and firefighters; American heroes who work hard and risk their lives daily.

“We want to show first responders how much we appreciate all that they do by giving them the opportunity to destress and blow off some steam,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick.

Previous winners of California Casualty’s Work Hard/Play Hard contest include:

• California Highway Patrolman Robert S., who opted for the $25,000 check instead of a new Harley Road King

• California EMT Joe P., who chose the $10,000 cash option

• Pennsylvania firefighter Robert M., who is riding a Harley Forty-eight

• Nebraska firefighter Tom V., who took the $10,000 option

• Ohio paramedic Ellie P., winner of a Polaris ATV

• Arizona State Patrol employee Jacque O., winner of a Sea Doo personal water craft

Imagine never having to borrow a tool again. Time is running out to enter California Casualty “All In” DeWALT® Sweepstakes at http://go.calcas.com/DeWalt. The deadline to enter is September 16, 2016, with a winner announced in October.

About California Casuality

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. With over 100 years of service, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.

*DeWALT® is a registered trademark of Stanley Black & Decker. All rights reserved. DeWALT® and its parent companies are not participating partners in or sponsors of this contest.