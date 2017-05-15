Enter the $5,000 “Choose Your Tools” Sweepstakes from California Casualty

SAN MATEO, Calif. — You work hard keeping our communities safe. That’s why California Casualty is giving back with a chance to win $5,000 of quality DeWALT®* tools.

If you like to head out to the shop and blow off steam by hammering out something useful or artistic after a long shift, this is the contest for you.

The winner of the latest Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes from California Casualty will choose from an impressive catalogue of DeWALT guaranteed tough tools that includes: generators, compressors, tool storage units, and all the power saws, wrenches, drills, and accessories anyone could ever need or use.

The Work Hard/Play Hard “Choose Your Tools” drawing is open to peace officers, EMTs and firefighters; American heroes who work hard and risk their lives daily. Entries are being taken now through November 13, 2017 at www.policefiregiveaway.com.

“We know the pressure and stress first responders face every day,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “This is our chance to show our appreciation and provide a useful and fun way to say thanks.”

Forget having to borrow tools again. You can join other first responders who have benefitted from California Casualty’s Work Hard/Play Hard contests by entering the “Choose Your Tools” Sweepstakes. The entry form and rules can be found at www.policefiregiveaway.com. The deadline is November 13, 2017, with a winner announced in December.

First responders can learn more about California Casualty and how it appreciates all they do at https://mycalcas.com.

*DeWALT® is a registered trademark of Stanley Black & Decker. All rights reserved. DeWALT® and its parent companies are not participating partners in or sponsors of this contest.

