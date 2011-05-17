Everyday Hero Housing Assistance Fund Partners with the Virtual Sports Academy (VSA)

Through Everyday Hero Housing Assistance Fund (EHHAF), The Virtual Sports Academy (VSA) is working to promote and assist home ownership in an effort to create strong, vibrant communities for our everyday heroes by inspiring lifestyle choices that encourage health and promote healthy neighborhoods and schools.



The Virtual Sports Academy (VSA), a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, was formed in 2006 for exclusively charitable and educational purposes. The Virtual Sports Academy educates the general public about health, fitness, and sports training through creating and providing professional sports training information and products at no cost to people of all income levels.

The staff of VSA has developed the Web site www.thevirtualsportsacademy.com for young people who desire to lose weight and maintain healthy lifestyles. Users have free access to computer-based sports training and nutrition videos. The Virtual Sports Academy is planning events including free VSA public Fitness Open House events where VSA staff members and volunteers will provide free sporting equipment to young people. The Virtual Sports Academy produces and distributes DVDs demonstrating a variety of sports training and nutrition options. VSA is also collaborating with like-minded groups, entities, and organizations. Through these efforts, the Virtual Sports Academy is educating the public on subjects useful to the individual and beneficial to the community.

“Health is the foundation for quality of life,” says Will Jones, President and CEO of The Virtual Sports Academy. “As EHAF and MHAF work to provide homes in vibrant American neighborhoods, VSA is working to provide opportunities for healthy eating and physical activity in these communities. The combined efforts of these three organizations encourage the people who live there to embrace a tradition of health and wellness, which, in turn, improves quality of life in each neighborhood. It’s a perfect alliance.”

Why the Partnership between MHAF, EHHAF and VSA Works

The pride and joy of America’s cities are built upon the strength and vitality of our neighborhoods. Both the Everyday Hero Housing Assistance Fund (EHHAF) and the Military Housing Assistance Fund (MHAF) are working to create strong, vibrant communities for our military and everyday heroes. The Virtual Sports Academy (VSA) is doing the same thing by inspiring lifestyle choices that encourage health and promote healthy neighborhoods and schools. Working together, all three organizations are making America a better country.

For more information about Everyday Hero Housing Assistance Fund visit: http://usehhaf.org/.

For more information about VSA visit: www.thevirtualsportsacademy.com.