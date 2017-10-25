Time is running short for a chance to “Choose Your Tools” from California Casualty

SAN MATEO, Calif. — It’s the last chance to enter California Casualty’s latest Work Hard/Play Hard Sweepstakes. One lucky first responder will receive their pick of $5,000 worth of DeWALT®* guaranteed tough tools. The deadline for entries is November 13 at www.policefiregiveaway.com.

The contest is open to peace officers, EMTs and firefighters; American heroes who work hard and risk their lives daily.

“We know the pressure and stress first responders face every day,” said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. “This is our chance to show our appreciation and provide a useful and fun way to say thanks.”

The most recent Work Hard/Play Hard contest recipient was California firefighter Ken H., who opted for the cash instead of his choice of DeWALT® tools in November 2016. The prize made a big difference for Ken, who applied the money towards college tuition for his two sons.

“I go to work each day knowing that I can make a difference in someone’s life, even in some of their worst moments,” Ken said at the time.

Forget having to borrow tools again, enter the California Casualty “Choose Your Tools” Sweepstakes. The entry form and rules can be found at www.policefiregiveaway.com. The deadline to enter is November 13, 2017, with a winner announced in December.

First responders can learn more about California Casualty and how it appreciates all they do at https://mycalcas.com.

Entrants must be a currently employed/volunteer or retired Peace Officer, Firefighter, or be an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Entrants must be 18 as of May 15, 2017 and a resident of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia. Residents of AK, HI, MA, MI, NC, NY, RI and WI are NOT eligible. In the following states, a resident must be a member of the associated group to be eligible: AZ, CA, CO, KS, KY, IN, IL, IA, LA, MA, MD, MO, NE, OH, OR, TX, WA and UT.

*DeWALT® is a registered trademark of Stanley Black & Decker. All rights reserved. DeWALT® and its parent companies are not participating partners in or sponsors of this contest.

About California Casualty

Headquartered in San Mateo, California with Service Centers in Arizona, Colorado and Kansas, California Casualty provides auto and home insurance to educators, firefighters, law enforcement and nurses across the country. Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been led by four generations of the Brown family. To learn more about California Casualty, or to request an auto insurance quote, please visit www.calcas.com or call 1.800.800.9410.