Ark. fire dept. using Active911 app to save valuable time

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — It’s called the Active911 app, and the Mountain Home Fire Department uses it on their phones or iPads for a number of different reasons.

Mountain Home Fire Captain Kris Quick said, “You can have your hydrants. You can have pre-plans of buildings. You can have Knox Box locations, which is a key that we can access a business if they have a fire alarm or something.”

It’s an invaluable app for Mountain Home firefighters.

Click here to read the full article.

Article courtesy of KY3.com