Introducing the New & Improved INPRINT Biometric Safe

Use the INPRINT Biometric Safe to protect your valuables including important documents, firearms, cash and jewelry. It allows for quick access and a higher level of security. And, it was designed, manufactured and assembled in the USA. The INPRINT is easy to set-up and even easier to use. There are no codes, combinations or sequences to remember. There are no keys to fumble with in the dark. A simple touch on the raised, easy to locate finger pad is all it takes to gain access. A spring loaded door opens reliably over and over in about one second when using the battery, or nearly instantly with the optional AC adapter.

Learn more or order an IMPRINT Biometric Safe today!