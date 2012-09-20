Go Rhino! Products - Public Safety Division Announces New Order Entry Process

BREA, Calif. - Go Rhino! Products - Public Safety Division has streamlined their ordering process.

As of Sept. 1, 2012, Go Rhino! - Public Safety Division has updated their sales tools in order to make the ordering process easier for patrons, and has changed their order email.

All contact info should be updated to publicsafetyorders@gorhino.com.

Questions and concerns can be communicated to Janice@gorhino.com or Paul@gorhino.com

About Go Rhino! Products - Public Safety Division

Go Rhino! has over 25 years experience of building quality accessories for sport utility vehicles and trucks. Utilizing this experience and listening to what installers and police department personnel want has resulted in Go Rhino!'s new Public Safety product line. For more information visit www.gorhinopd.com.