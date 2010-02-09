Pro-gard Products Acquires AOI Electrical, Bringing More Airbag Solutions to Officers in the Field

Broadens Portfolio of Vehicle Safety Equipment with Airbag Control Switches

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. -- Pro-gard Products, LLC, a leading manufacturer and supplier of law enforcement vehicle equipment, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of AOI Electrical, Inc., the leading manufacturer and supplier of airbag control (on/off) switches. The acquisition brings together two trusted and leading companies in the law enforcement industry to better serve their customers in an evolving market. AOI Electrical will operate as a subsidiary of Pro-gard Products.

Mike Navarro, General Manager at Pro-gard, states “The acquisition of AOI allows Pro-gard to offer multiple airbag solutions and ensures that it will continue to meet the demands of law enforcement agencies around the country. With the evolution of airbags, especially side curtain airbags, compatibility with aftermarket vehicle prisoner partitions has been a major concern for agencies. Combining AOI’s airbag control switches with Pro-gard’s vehicle partitions will provide law enforcement agencies complete protection from the equipment they need to do their job.”

AOI Electrical is the leading manufacturer and supplier of airbag control switches and products for all makes and models of domestic and import vehicles. Since 1998, AOI has provided airbag control switches to the law enforcement, mobility and general public markets. AOI has been an innovator, and its patented switch and plug-and-play designs have allowed the company to keep current with airbag technology and become the industry standard for airbag control switches. For more information about AOI and its products, please visit www.aoielectrical.com or call 1-800-480-6680.

About Pro-Gard

Founded in 1968 and based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Pro-gard is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative and dependable law enforcement vehicle equipment, including vehicle prisoner partitions, gun racks, ballistic door panels, ABS seats, cargo cabinets, push bumpers, window armor, organizers, ballistic ticket boards, and skid plates. Its employees take pride in the craftsmanship and quality that goes into making the company’s products the safest and most reliable in the industry. Pro-gard offers its products throughout the United States and overseas. Pro-gard is capable of providing everything its customers need to protect themselves and their vehicle from the uncertainties that happen each and every day. For more information about Pro-gard and why more and more law enforcement agencies are turning to the company each year for protection equipment, please visit www.pro-gard.com or call 1-800-480-6680.