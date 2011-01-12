5.11 Tactical Announces Participation in Media Day at the Range

The Leading Public Safety Apparel Company will Sponsor the 2011 Event



Modesto, CA - 5.11 Tactical® announces it will participate in Media Day at the Range taking place Monday, January 17th at the Boulder Pistol and Rifle Club in Boulder City, NV.

Press attendees will be able to demo the 5.11 ThumbDrive™ Holster and visit the 5.11 tent for a first look at new items coming in 2011 including concealed carry shirts, an expanded Multicam® range, new packs and bags, footwear styles and more. Drawings for 5.11 items will be held hourly in the 5.11 tent. Media attendees may enter by dropping off a business card. After viewing and demoing 5.11 products, members of the press are encouraged to pick up a press kit with company information and product samples, including items not available to the public until later this year.

As a sponsor of the 2011 Media Day at the Range event, 5.11 Tactical will also be providing the lunch to the over 700 media guests. As a former chef, 5.11 CEO Dan Costa will personally be cooking and looks forward to talking to guests while serving lunch. Costa says, “It is a perfect combination of my two favorite things: serving people a great meal, and talking about our great 5.11 products!”

About Media Day at the Range®

Media Day is open to only members of the media and registered exhibitors. For additional information, contact Cory Cannon with Triple Curl at ccannon@triplecurl.com or Cathy Williams with CMG Marketing & Events at cathy@cmgmarketingandevents.com.

About 5.11 Tactical Series®

Located in Modesto, California, 5.11 Tactical Series® creates innovative, user-required products that enhance the safety, speed and performance of law enforcement, military, fire and EMS professionals worldwide. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value that began with the authentic 5.11 Tactical Pant, 5.11’s team of over 300 employees leads the industry in delivering the world’s most innovative gear, head to toe. By working directly with end-users and utilizing the expertise of highly-qualified subject matter experts, all 5.11 products exceed rigorous and exacting standards. Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical clothing, uniforms, station-wear, outerwear, footwear and accessories at www.511tactical.com.