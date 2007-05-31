Champion Rounds Out Metal Target Line with .22 Single Spinner Target

Onalaska, WI—It’s no secret that Champion® Traps and Targets has something for all ages; specifically the metal targets line. The newest addition to the line-up is the .22 Single Spinner Target. The spinner, auto-reset and shoot-thru metal targets work great for solo-plinking, while some models, such as the Spin-Off™ are designed for friendly competition.

Champion offers a variety of spinning targets for interactive and exciting practice and competition; whether shooting alone or with friends. The .22 Single Spinner Target is designed specifically for use with .22 caliber rimfire rifles and pistols at any distance.

The target can also be used with magnum loads like the .22WMR or .17 HMR, if set out at 100 yards or further.

“The new Single Spinner is the perfect addition to round out the full line of Champion metal targets,” said Jack Christnovich, Champion Product Line Manager. “Now, with even more metal and reactive targets, consumers can enjoy spinning and plinking targets all day. Whether consumers are looking for a little target practice or a friendly duel, Champion offers whatever they may need.”

For more information on the .22 Single Spinner (MSRP: $10.95), additional new products and the complete Champion lineup, visit www.championtarget.com.

