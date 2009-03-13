What Customers are Saying About Black Hills Ammunition

RAPID CITY, SD—Black Hills Ammunition, an ammunition company started in 1981 by a police officer and his wife, has some very enthusiastic customers. Here is what a few of them have to say:

D.G. UHLER

Acquisition Executive, United States Special Operations Command

“United States Special Operations Command greatly appreciates the hard work and dedication of you and your staff in direct support of our Special Operations Forces warriors. Your initiatives in small arms research and development have provided world class ammunition for our world class warriors. Your willingness to always exceed the standards and to provide only the best ammunition to our troops in the field is greatly appreciated.

“Your selection as a prime contractor for production of the Special Operations Forces MK262 5.56MM long-range rounds is indicative of the quality we have come to expect from Black Hills. The reputation for quality your company has earned in the Special Operations community is superb.

“Keep up the good work.”

TARAN BUTLER

3 Time Multi Gun National Champion

4 Time Superstition Mtn. Tactical Champion

Fort Benning Tactical 3 Gun Champion

2 Time Rock Mountain World Champion

D.P.M.S Tactical Tri Gun Champion

“When you have to perform at your best in a field of the most talented multi gun shooters on Earth you can’t afford to compromise on your equipment. From my Infinity pistols to my MSTN AR-15 with my Black Hills Ammunition the only thing I have left to think about is my performance. Since I started using Black Hills remanufactured ammo in 2002 I haven’t lost a single Tactical 3 Gun Match. If you are in search of excellence, your search is over with Black Hills. “

JIM SCHATZ

Consultant, Modern Small Arms and Ammunition

“Jeff Hoffman and Black Hills Ammunition are innovators and world class leaders in the rapid development and production of high quality mission-specific ammunition solutions for today’s modern warfighter, be they law enforcement officers fighting the drug and gang wars on the streets or military personnel defending America in the GWOT. Black Hills Ammunition simply gets the job done, and done right.”

About Black Hills Ammunition:

Our recipe for success is to make ammunition the only way we know how, the best it can be, and further, to treat our customers fairly and provide outstanding personal service. This simple formula has worked for us. We would be honored to share this homestyle recipe with you. We now have a crowded 21,000 square feet of manufacturing, and supply thousands of loyal dealers across the country. We produce new ammunition for all four branches of the U.S. Military, including all current contracts for 5-56 match ammunition. We supply ammunition to most the U.S. firearms manufacturers and many custom gun makers. In addition, law enforcement agencies nationwide rely on our ammunition for duty and training. Learn more by calling (605) 348-5150 or by going to www.black-hills.com.