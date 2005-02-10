GG&G to Supply A2 Back Up Iron Sight for New DEA M16 Flat Top Tactical Carbine

For Immediate Release

On August 4, 2003 GG&G Inc. was awarded the first phase of a multi year contract to supply the GG&G A2 Back Up Iron Sight for the new DEA M16 flat top tactical carbine being manufactured by Rock River Arms. The GG&G A2 Back Up Iron Sight with Locking Detent was selected by the United States Department of Justice for this program after careful consideration of the GG&G sight and the other competitive back up iron sights available. The first delivery, of this approximately 1,500 unit first phase order, will made in mid September. GG&G is very proud to be selected by the United States Department of Justice to supply this 100% American Made sighting system.

For more information on GG&G please visit, www.gggaz.com or call (800)-380-2540.

When shooting is a profession, professionals choose GG&G.