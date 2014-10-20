Aimpoint Launches New Carbine Optic

Chantilly, VA (October, 2014) - Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in electronic red dot sighting technology, has announced the introduction of a new sight designed specifically for modern sporting rifles such as the AR-15. This new product, known as the Aimpoint Carbine Optic (ACO), expands upon the company’s already proven designs and focuses these features into a high quality, entry priced optic.

This new sight was developed with the modern sporting rifle owner in mind, and the ACO is ready to mount and shoot directly out of the box. A full suite of branded accessories, such as front and rear flip covers, an anti-reflection filter, and spare battery holders are available from dealers, and allow users to customize the sight to fit their specific requirements. The ACO pairs a 30mm aluminum alloy sight tube with an extremely rugged fixed height mount designed to provide absolute co-witness with AR-15 backup iron sights. A two minute of angle (2 MOA) red dot is utilized to allow maximum target acquisition speed and accuracy at all distances. The ACO is completely waterproof, and offers one year of constant-on use from a single 1/3N battery.

“The Aimpoint Carbine Optic is the smart choice for today’s modern sporting rifle owner,” said Brian Lisankie, President of Aimpoint Inc. “By choosing this optic, shooters get a premium Aimpoint sight at an extremely friendly price point. If you own an AR-15 rifle, the ACO is exactly what you need to complete the package.”

The Aimpoint Carbine Optic has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $393, and will be available from Aimpoint dealers in mid-to late October. For more information on Aimpoint and the new ACO, visit the company’s website at: www.aimpoint.com or contact:

