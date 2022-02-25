Aimpoint Launches the new Duty RDS Red Dot Sight

Manassas, Va. – Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator in red dot sighting technology has announced another revolutionary product with the release of the all new Aimpoint® Duty RDS™ sight. Built to meet the demands of today’s law enforcement agencies, this high-grade reflex optic offers Aimpoints’ premium product quality in a compact package at a budget friendly price point.

The Duty RDS™ offers a bright, crisp 2 MOA dot that’s ideal for short to medium range target engagements. The windage and elevation adjustments are flush mounted and waterproof, eliminating the need for protective caps. The turret adjustments provide audible “clicks” to aid in zeroing the optic. The brightness intensity switch is a new digital keypad designed for ease of use even while wearing gloves.

A pressure forged aluminum alloy housing provides durability against extreme abuse and drastic temperature changes. The sight is vibration and shock resistant, and submersible up to 80 feet. Powered by a single CR2032 battery, the ACET technology provides over 3 years of constant-on use at daylight position 7 and even longer on the night vision compatible settings.

The Duty RDS comes with a one-piece torsion nut mount that attaches to MIL-STD-1913 Picatinny rails, providing absolute co-witness with standard height iron sights. The optic features flip-up lens covers that allow the user to engage targets with the lens caps closed in an emergency, or to aim into direct sunlight. The sight is fully compatible with all generations of night vision devices.

“Law enforcement agencies face many challenges on and off the streets.” said Thane Smith, Director of Professional Sales for Aimpoint Inc. “Aimpoint created the Duty RDS as a sighting solution that law enforcement agencies can rely on to provide top performance with very little maintenance. A sight that is always ready, always on, easy to use, accurate, fast on target, and at an accessible price point.”

For over 45 years, Aimpoint has been the trusted choice of military and law enforcement end users worldwide. We maintain this position by listening to the needs of these end users and creating products that can be trusted to perform under the most demanding conditions imaginable. Aimpoint is proud to stand with the men and women who serve and protect our communities.

For more information on the Duty RDS optic or any other Aimpoint products, visit the company’s webpage and webstore at: www.aimpoint.us

