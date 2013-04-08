Americase Unveils AR Four Gun Case

Waxahachie, TX – Americase is very pleased to introduce a new tactical case, the AT-4AR, which carries four AR style rifles.



“Due to the overwhelming popularity of AR platform rifles in the marketplace today, we have developed this case for the “Big Guns”. The Aluma-Trans Series was developed for multi-purpose uses of which many are in our tactical line of cases,” said Bill Kinsala, President at Americase. “The 4AR case comes in two models, the AT-4AR and the AT-4AR-T. The latter is for those that have larger optics so the compartments are wider,” added Kinsala.

“This case, like all our tactical cases, have heavy duty twist latches, and are padlockable. They come standard with the Americase Luggage Rack System, spring loaded handles, and of course wheels for easy maneuvering. We are very happy to add these AR cases to our tactical case line up” added Mars Freudenberg, Sporting Case Sales Manager at Americase.

For more information please contact our sales team at 800-972-2737 or on our website at www.americase.com.

About Americase:

Americase is the premier case manufacturer of airline quality transport cases for Guns, Archery, and Industrial equipment. Americase produces commercial carrying cases as well as custom gun cases for shotguns, pistols, rifles, and archery equipment. Expert on-site staff enables Americase to develop, engineer and create just about any case type that can be imagined. With an all-in-house production environment ranging from precision CNC sheet metal punching and bending capabilities to specialized water jet and machining of foam cushions and other composites, to custom applied graphics on virtually anything, Americase is uniquely adept in providing high quality, custom fabricated parts and containers to various industries all over the world.

If you can dream it, Americase can build it. Providing Quality Carrying Cases designed to travel the world and made in the U.S.A. since 1985.