Beretta Announces Individual Officer Program

ACCOKEEK, MD – Beretta USA is pleased to announce its new Individual Officer Rebate Program. Recognizing the importance of supporting and assisting the individual law enforcement or security officer and qualified first responders, the program allows these personnel to purchase a Beretta Px4 Storm and/or 92/90-Two series pistols from participating dealers to receive a $50 rebate per pistol directly from Beretta USA.

“By simply filling out a rebate form and providing an agency purchase authorization letter, these qualified individuals can receive up to $100 back when they purchase two pistols from their dealer“, says Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Tactical Marketing at Beretta USA. “The program details and documentation are available to any dealer interested in participating and supporting these fine officers. The information and forms are also downloadable from our website at www.berettale.com.”

“This program complements the existing Beretta Project Allegiance perfectly”, says Ryan Muety, Director of Marketing, “which provides $10,000 line of duty accidental death benefits for three years at no cost to the law enforcement officer”. Project Allegiance is offered with the purchase of law enforcement configuration Px4 Storm pistols. Visit www.berettale.com for more information on this unique program.

