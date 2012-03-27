Daniel Defense Plans to Launch and Build a Gun Site in 2012

Black Creek, GA– Daniel Defense has announced its intentions to launch a custom build web site in early 2012. This announcement comes just months after plans were released to expand operations with the addition of a 90,000 square foot facility in Ridgeland, SC.

Integrated into the existing Daniel Defense web site, customers can fully customize a weapon in any configuration desirable. “The new Build a Gun feature on the Daniel Defense corporate web site is a valuable tool aimed at consumers who envision a different configuration than currently offered on our premium firearms”, exclaimed Jay Duncan, VP of Sales/Marketing for Daniel Defense. “We’re anxious to deploy this platform and witness first ---hand the customer’s reaction to the new option. We feel there’s nothing else available in the market place geared toward giving the gun enthusiast this amount of flexibility as they customize a firearm.”

Consumers will have even more options than before as Daniel Defense is now offering a new caliber: 300 Blackout, 7.62x35mm. This, in addition to the 5.56mm and 6.8mm currently offered, adds a new dimension to the Daniel Defense line of AR’s. Paired with Cold Hammer Forged barrels, Omega and Omega X Rails, RISII Rails, as well as the other rail options, the Build a Gun section at DanielDefense.com is guaranteed to suit the gun lover’s tase for a custom built AR.

For additional information contact: jhunter@danieldefense.com