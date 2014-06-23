EOTech Announces Summer Savings Consumer Rebate Program

ANN ARBOR, Mich., – EOTech announced today a consumer mail-in rebate program on its holographic weapon sights and magnifiers. For a limited time, consumers will be able to submit rebate claims for up to $150.00 in savings when they purchase a limit of two qualifying products. The rebate period began on June 4th and will run through August 15th of 2014.

Holographic weapon sights and magnifiers eligible for the rebate program include:

• $50 rebate – Model 512

• $60 rebate – Models 516, 517, 552, 553, 555, 556, XPS2, XPS3 or G33

• $75 rebate – Models EXPS2, EXPS3, HHS I, HHS II, Zombie I, Zombie II or XPS2-RF

Once the purchase has been made, there are two easy ways to register the rebate claim:

• Submit the information online at EOTech.rebateaccess.com or

• Download and mail in a printed copy of the completed rebate form from www.EOTechInc.com. (Complete details regarding the eligibility of specific models, as well as the rules and requirements for the rebate can be found on the website and are included on the printable form.)

“EOTech sights are ideal for hunting, recreational shooting, law enforcement and home defense applications,” said Rod Coons, director of sales at EOTech. “Our summer rebate program ensures that people will receive great savings on the EOTech sight of their choice, and with Father’s Day right around the corner, this is the perfect time to buy.”

If you are interested in purchasing a new EOTech sight, please go to the company’s newly enhanced website at www.EOTechInc.com, scroll down to the bottom of the page and enter a zip code in the “Where to Buy” section to get started.

About EOTech

EOTech, an L-3 company, delivers cutting-edge technology and products, including holographic sighting systems, tactical lasers, illuminators, and thermal imaging and night vision equipment. EOTech is dedicated to providing high-quality, battle-tested products for law enforcement and commercial markets around the world. For more information, call (888) 368-4656 or visit www.EOTechInc.com.

About L-3

Headquartered in New York City, L-3 employs approximately 48,000 people worldwide and is a prime contractor in aerospace systems and national security solutions. L-3 is also a leading provider of a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms. The company reported 2013 sales of $12.6 billion. To learn more about L-3, please visit the company’s website at www.L-3com.com.