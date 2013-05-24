GLOCK, Inc. Honored by 19th Annual Communicator Awards

National awards recognize GLOCK marketing efforts in online videos

SMYRNA, Ga. – Today GLOCK, Inc. announced its category wins from the 19th Annual Communicator Awards, which honor excellence in marketing and communications. Specifically, GLOCK won two Awards of Excellence for its “Wrong Diner” video and five Awards of Distinction for its “Wrong Girl” and “Wrong Convenience Store” videos.

“Wrong Diner” was launched online at the end of 2011; it previously won three Communicator Awards of Excellence in 2012, accumulating more than five million YouTube views to-date. “Wrong Girl”, “Wrong Convenience Store” and the latest release, “Wrong Guy”, launched online successively throughout 2013 starting at the Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Tradeshow (“SHOT Show”) and have collectively achieved more than 2.5 million YouTube views.

“We are pleased that our marketing efforts are being recognized in the industry,” stated Josh Dorsey, GLOCK Vice President. “We’re also grateful to our partner, Rogin Entertainment, for collaborating with us on this very successful video campaign starring R. Lee Ermey (the ‘Gunny’).”

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications. Founded nearly two decades ago, The Communicator Awards receives over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

GLOCK, Inc. also recently won a 2013 Wildlife Industry, Leadership & Development (W.I.L.D.) Award from the Hunter Heritage Foundation. The GLOCK 21 Gen 4 won the category of ‘Best Firearm Product.’ The W.I.L.D. Awards spotlight the people, businesses and product innovations that have made a significant, positive impact toward promoting and preserving American outdoor traditions.

About GLOCK, Inc.

The GLOCK GROUP is a leading global manufacturer of pistols and accessories. GLOCK’s superior engineering has produced a pistol with only 34 parts and a rugged polymer-frame, providing industry-leading reliability shot after shot. GLOCK is renowned for its pistols which are safe, featuring three safeties; simple, offering a low number of components to provide reliability; and fast, with no encumbering parts to slow the speed to fire. This combination makes GLOCK pistols the first choice among consumers and law enforcement, with approximately 65 percent of agencies within the United States choosing to carry GLOCK. Austrian-engineered, the group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Austria. Based in Smyrna, Ga., GLOCK, Inc. is an advocate for our nation’s law enforcement and military personnel, as well as all citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms. For more information, please visit http://us.glock.com.