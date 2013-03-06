GLOCK News: Team GLOCK Competitors Win Overall Match and Hi-Lady Standard Division at 2013 IPSC Australasia Championships

Eusebio and Nonaka post top scores in New Zealand

SMYRNA, GA —Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK members Tori Nonaka and KC Eusebio competed in the 2013 Australasia International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Handgun Competition in Rotorua, New Zealand, Feb. 26 - Mar. 1, 2013. Eusebio earned Overall Match Winner and Nonaka won the Hi-Lady Standard Division. Both competitors were awarded the IPSC Presidents Medal for their international participation and respective accomplishments.

“Australasia was one of the best international matches I’ve ever shot,” enthused Eusebio. “The match staff was very supportive, and the competition was extremely organized. I found the courses of fire quite challenging and unique. I was extremely happy to attend and win my first Australasian championship.”

The Level IV regional qualifier for the 2014 World Championship drew more than 750 international competitors and lasted four days as competitors took on the challenge of 24 different stages. Eusebio shot a GLOCK 34 9x19 Open pistol prepared by ZEV Technology, and Nonaka shot a GLOCK 35 .40 pistol customized by SJC Guns.

“The Australasia was a great event,” shared Nonaka. “I really enjoyed shooting on the ladies squad with a lot of great talent from so many countries. I was honored to represent GLOCK and bring home another win.”

Switching disciplines later this month, Eusebio and Nonaka will be joined by Team GLOCK teammate Michelle Viscusi for the 2013 U.S. National Steel Championship on March 23, 2013 in Titusville, Fla.

