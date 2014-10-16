Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL US Tour Set To Deliver FREE Accredited Training To Law Enforcement and Military Personnel On October 20th & 21st

Fort Worth, TX – Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL US Tour, the premier provider of FREE accredited training to Law Enforcement and Military personnel, will present its tenth and final 2014 LSL workshop at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona on October 20th & 21st.

The Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour has been delivering world-class training by Wes Doss and his team of Khyber professionals to multiple local, state and federal agencies across the United States. During these live-fire training events, students receive first-hand exposure to the latest firearms sighting solutions from XS Sight Systems, tactical flashlights from TerraLUX and weapon-mounted lasers from Crimson Trace. On-site vehicle entry demonstrations and evaluation of the XS GAT – Glass Assault Tool – is also included.

“The LSL Tour is an exciting opportunity for officers and agencies to receive professional training to help increase their abilities in real-world circumstances,” said Wes Doss, Lead Trainer and founder of Khyber Interactive Associates. “When designing the course curriculum, I take into account extreme situations students will likely encounter, and based on their responses and that of our host agencies, we’re making a positive impact.” A portion of the training day is conducted in low-light conditions, providing students with the rare opportunity to train for encounters and confrontations that occur at night or in total darkness.

Students will also have the opportunity to experience products from Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Rainier Arms, The Sharps Rifle Company, DRD Tactical and Gargoyles Performance Eyewear.

For additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required for this one-day (8 hour) accredited course. Follow the Tour on https://facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.

The LSL Tour culminates at stop #10 in Yuma, Arizona. Approximately 1,000 students registered this year to experience this free, hands-on workshop. Feedback surveys provided comments such as, “[…] we will be bringing back several of the shooting drills we performed on the range for our firearms training. We were also particularly impressed with the demonstration of your company’s Glass Assault Tool (GAT),” quoted one student from the training workshop in Great Meadows, New Jersey. Also from a Firearms Instructor in Jordan, Minnesota, “I really did enjoy the quality of the instruction. The instructor was well educated.”