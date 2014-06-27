Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour Features DRD Tactical and Gargoyles Performance Eyewear in Jordan, MN

The Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL training hosted by the Minnesota School of Business, Department of Criminal Justice on June 9th & 10th offered specialized instruction featuring the use of tactical lights, firearms sighting systems and weapon-mounted lasers

Fort Worth, TX – More than forty Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies and Federal Agents attended training at the SCALE Regional Training Facility in Jordan, MN as part of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour. When asked what he enjoyed most about the training, Sgt. Emerson from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office commented, “real life training, moving and shooting… and the cost!” This FREE accredited training workshop provided students with professional instruction from Wes Doss of Khyber Training and incorporated lights, sights and weapon-mounted lasers throughout the curriculum.

Attendees participated in classroom exercises that focused on a Train to Win™ survival mindset with instruction using blue guns upgraded with XS Sights’ defensive sighting systems and Crimson Trace lasers. Attending students also experienced a hands-on demonstration with the Glass Assault Tool designed to easily breach vehicle glass. The second half of the workshop focused on intensive instruction and live-fire shooting drills dealing with unconventional shooting positions and low-light visibility. “I really did enjoy the quality of the instruction. The instructor was well educated,“ quoted local Officer and Firearms Instructor Matt Brandt.

On the range, Doss provided a demonstration with the CDR-15-556 rifle from DRD Tactical. The CDR-15-556 is DRD’s quick takedown AR15 rifle, which with a little practice can be assembled in about 20-seconds. The CDR comes in a lockable, heavy-duty, custom foam box accompanied by a 30-round magazine. This takedown rifle is ideal for the military community it caters to, but is also nice for transport and concealment in the confined spaces of a patrol vehicle or undercover unit.

“Wicked, cool and purpose-built only start to describe the M762 and CDR15 from DRD Tactical,” said Wes Doss. “Unbelievable fit, finish and function, these are two of the best AR platforms I’ve ever shot. The takedown feature is amazing, breaking a standard size AR into an easy-to-carry case is unbelievable, and the fact that the rifles hold and maintain such performance and accuracy is a testament to the time and energy DRD puts into each of their products.”

The DRD CDR-15-556 AR15 rifle retails for $2,091. Visit http://drdtactical.com for more information.

Wes also presented information about Gargoyles Performance Eyewear, his personal choice for reliable ANSI-rated eye protection, both on the range and for daily wear.

“Form, fit and optical clarity make Gargoyles my personal go-to eyewear. On the range, in the field and in life,” Wes said. “In a job where my eyes are at risk all day, its comforting to know they’re protected by the quality Gargoyles provides.”

“In the late 1980’s Gargoyles were this elusive and sought-after piece of kit in the military. Now with their strong push back into the law enforcement and military markets, I’m thrilled to be working with such a fantastic product and team at Gargoyles.”

Visit http://gargoyleseyewear.com to see the full product lineup.

The LSL workshop concluded with a competitive “shoot-off” where students performed high-speed shooting drills against the clock to achieve the best time and score the most points for accuracy. The “Top Shot” winners received a generous prize package containing sponsor-donated products, including gift certificates from XS Sight Systems, Blade-Tech, and Crimson Trace. The winner also received a Rainier Arms rail system, a Relia-Bolt from The Sharps Rifle Company, and a tactical Flashlight from TerraLUX.

Supporting sponsors of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour have partnered to bring accredited training through Wes Doss of Khyber Interactive Associates and is intended for firearms instructors and tactical officers along with Law Enforcement and Military professionals assigned to specialty details/assignments. This one-day (8 hour) accredited workshop is being hosted by ten departments from Florida to Washington State and is free to the attending student; for additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required. Follow the Tour on https://facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.

Remaining LSL 2014 Tour Dates & Locations

September 15 & 16: Richland Police Department – Richland, WA

October 16 & 17: San Antonio Police Department – San Antonio, TX

October 20 & 21: Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, AZ

This program is funded and made possible by the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 Official Tour Sponsors: XS Sight Systems, Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Crimson Trace, Rainier Arms, DRD Tactical, The Sharps Rifle Company, Gargoyles Performance Eyewear, and TerraLUX.