Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour Features Rainier Arms and Crimson Trace in Richland, WA

Richland, WA – Seventy Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, Federal Agents and Military Personnel registered to attend the Richland Police Training Facility in Richland, Washington as part of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour. This no-cost accredited training workshop provided students with professional instruction from Wes Doss of Khyber Training and incorporated lights, sights and weapon-mounted lasers throughout the curriculum.

Attendees participated in classroom exercises that focused on a Train to Win™ survival mindset with instruction using blue guns upgraded with XS Sights’ defensive sighting systems and Crimson Trace lasers. Attending students also experienced a hands-on demonstration with the Glass Assault Tool designed to easily breach vehicle glass. The second half of the workshop focused on intensive instruction and live-fire shooting drills dealing with unconventional shooting positions and low-light visibility. Officer Ryan Bonsen from Union Gap shared what he enjoyed most about the training, “The applicability to our job. Most of us work over night, and don’t spend enough time working with our equipment in the dark.”

On the range, Doss demonstrated the Rainier Arms Urban Carbine (RUC), a semi-automatic AR15 rifle ideal for patrol use. The RUC rifle integrates a lightweight design while using the highest quality components. This high-performance AR15 features an ambidextrous charging handle, an ambidextrous safety selector set up, a Rainier Arms Force Rail and the new Rainier Arms Compensator (RAC). The Rainier Arms RUC is available at http://rainierarms.com.

“The RUC rifle is the softest shooting, most lightweight carbine I’ve ever fired,” stated Wes Doss, President of Khyber Training. “It’s great to work with such a forward-looking team as the staff at Rainier Arms.”

“When Wes Doss contacted Rainier Arms about sponsoring the LSL tour, I saw his passion for supporting Law Enforcement agencies with valuable training at zero cost to them. I knew the impact we could have even with one officer who is better trained to handle high stress environments and wanted to help,” said John Hwang, President of Rainier Arms. “We are extremely confident in the training provided by Wes and his team as they don’t just cover tactics but really study psychology and the impact of high stress level situation awareness. We are proud to have the RUC featured during the Tour as we’ve built the RUC using the highest-grade components that are milspec and better at an affordable price. We know in high stress level environments you need your tools to perform, and the RUC is a proven platform in combat and in LE agencies across the country. We are proud to partner with Wes and his team to put on such an amazing event for our LE community and look forward to many continued years of partnership. “

The LSL class concluded with a competitive “shoot-off” where students performed high-speed shooting drills against the clock to achieve the best time and score the most points for accuracy. The “Top Shot” winner received a generous prize package containing sponsor-donated products, including a rail system from Rainier Arms and discounts on Crimson Trace and other sponsor products.

“At Crimson Trace, our Mission is to enhance people’s ability to protect Family, Home and Country, and we believe that no personal protection firearm is fully equipped without a laser sighting system. We’re happy to be a supporter of the LSL Tour that promotes and informs these values and messages,” stated Kent Thomas, Director of Marketing & Product Development.

“Crimson Trace products are a natural for our training and for the military and law enforcement communities,” said Wes Doss. “Their intuitive activations makes them a viable tool for anyone who carries a weapon professionally.”

Supporting sponsors of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour have partnered to bring accredited training through Wes Doss of Khyber Interactive Associates and is intended for firearms instructors and tactical officers along with Law Enforcement and Military professionals assigned to specialty details/assignments. This one-day (8 hour) accredited workshop is being hosted by ten departments from Florida to Washington State and is free to the attending student; for additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required. Follow the Tour on www.facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.

Remaining LSL 2014 Tour Dates & Locations

October 20 & 21: Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, AZ

This program is funded and made possible by the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 Official Tour Sponsors: XS Sight Systems, Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Crimson Trace, Rainier Arms, DRD Tactical, The Sharps Rifle Company, Gargoyles Performance Eyewear and TerraLUX, Inc.