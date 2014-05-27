Lights, Sights, Lasers Training Workshop Comes To Phoenix, AZ

Lights, Sights, Lasers LE/MIL US Tour will deliver FREE accredited training to Law Enforcement and Military personnel on May 29th & 30th hosted by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix, AZ

Fort Worth, TX – Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 LE/MIL US Tour, the premier provider of FREE accredited training to Law Enforcement and Military personnel will present the 6th Stop of the LSL training workshop in Phoenix, AZ on May 29th & 30th. Hosted by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, both dates are currently at maximum student capacity with a wait list in process.

“The LSL Tour is an exciting opportunity for officers and agencies to receive professional training to help increase their abilities in real-world circumstances,” said Wes Doss, Lead Trainer and founder of Khyber Interactive Associates. " When designing the course curriculum, I take into account extreme situations students will likely encounter, and based on their responses and that of our host agencies, we’re making a positive impact.” A portion of the training day is conducted in low-light conditions, providing students with the rare opportunity to train for encounters and confrontations that occur at night or in total darkness.

The Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour anticipates delivering world-class training by Wes Doss and his team of Khyber professionals to more than 1,000 students this year from multiple local, state and federal agencies across the United States. Students receive first-hand exposure to the latest firearms sighting solutions from XS Sight Systems, tactical flashlights from TerraLUX and weapon-mounted lasers from Crimson Trace. Additional sponsor-provided products from Steyr Arms, Blade-Tech Industries, Rainier Arms, The Sharps Rifle Company, DRD Tactical and Gargoyles Performance Eyewear are also available to see and range test as part of this one-day (8 hour) training workshop.

Pre-registration is required; additional tour dates and locations are also available by visiting http://www.LSLTour.com. Follow the Tour on www.facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.

Remaining LSL 2014 Tour Dates & Locations

May 29 & 30: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office – Phoenix, AZ

June 9 & 10: Minnesota School of Business, Dept. of Criminal Justice – Jordan, MN

September 15 & 16: Richland Police Department – Richland, WA

October 16 & 17: San Antonio Police Department – San Antonio, TX

October 20 & 21: Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, AZ

For more information visit http://LSLTour.com.