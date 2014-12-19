Mako Recognized As NRA Premier Industry Ally

(Dec 2014) - Because of their resolute belief in the 2nd Amendment rights of Americans to possess firearms, and their dedication to strengthening NRA through membership recruitment, The Mako Group has been recognized as a Premier Industry Ally of the National Rifle Association.

Addy Sandler, Mako’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “The responsible ownership and use of firearms is the right of every American and we are honored to be affiliated with an organization dedicated to protecting that right.”

The NRA is recognized as the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S.

Randy Clark, Manager of the NRA’s Recruiting Programs commented, “We are extremely pleased to have The Mako Group as our newest Premier Industry Ally!”

The Mako Group is the exclusive U.S. representative for top-quality Israeli

firearm accessory manufacturers, including FAB Defense, Meprolight Optics and Night Sights, E-Lander Magazines, and Front Line Holsters. The

manufacturers represented by The Mako Group are recognized for innovative

products that have been field tested and used by the Israeli Defense Forces.

