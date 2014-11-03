Meet the GEMTECH Blast Jacket

The GEMTECH Blast Jacket is our newest accessory that mounts on ALL existing GEMTECH Quickmounts. The Blast Jacket throws the muzzle blast forward away from other shooters on the line and prevents the huge dust cloud we all experience when shooting in the prone. We made this out of pure titanium so it only weighs 3.5oz. and the stainless spring is capable of a million compressions, built to last. It keeps short guns short at 2.55" overall and is a great addition to anyone’s load out.

**Requires GEMTECH Flash hider or Muzzle Brake for use; sold separately.

Learn more at http://bit.ly/GTBLAST

