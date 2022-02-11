Midwest Industries announces release of Scout Light Extended Mounts

Adjusted Light Placement Offers Visibility and Frees Up Handguard

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Midwest Industries announced that it has released a new line of

Scout Light Extended Mounts for the commercial, law enforcement, and military markets.

The mounts are designed to securely attach SureFire’s Scout Light Pro WeaponLights and other compatible lights to any M-LOK® or Picatinny-enabled firearm. The unique forward placement, coupled with the low- profile design of the Pro Series, minimizes shadows from suppressors and muzzle brakes, offering shooters an unobstructed beam of light. The design opens up space on the handguard for roomier hand placement or attaching accessories.

“By positioning lights forward three inches, our new mounts take advantage of the Pro Series design to offer unmatched visibility in low-light conditions,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries. “With these mounts, shooters can aim with confidence even in the darkest night.”

Midwest Industries offers Scout Light Extended Mount options for both M-LOK® and Picatinny platforms, incorporating the following features:

• Designed for the SureFire Scout Light Pro Series, with options for other compatible lights

• Moves light forward 3 inches

• Constructed of Hard Coat Anodized 6061 Aluminum

• Made in the USA

• Lifetime warranty

For more information on the Midwest Industries Scout Light Extended Mounts, visit the individual product pages: Scout Light Extended Picatinny Mount, Scout Light Extended Mount, M-LOK® Compatible, M-LOK® Extended Beam

About Midwest Industries

Midwest Industries is an industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries’ products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com or call (262) 896-6780.