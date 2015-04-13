New Steiner Wildlife XP Binoculars Offer Ultra-High Definition and German Precision

Greeley, CO. — The new Steiner Wildlife XP series roof prism binoculars feature fluoride glass, precision ground Schott lenses and a new Ultra-HD optical system with phase corrected prisms to offer birders, naturalists and even hunters a wider field of view, true color fidelity and crisp edge-to-edge sharpness.

“The new Wildlife XP binoculars’ classic European styling and premium German glass will be a hit with anyone who appreciates fine optics, quality construction and rugged design,” says Tom Frane, VP of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. “Naturalists will love the extraordinary detail and industry leading light transmission the fluoride glass delivers.”

Available in 8x44mm and 10x44mm, the Wildlife XP’s open-bridge design is lightweight, compact and extremely robust. For faster reaction time the XP’s unique Distance-Control-System™ lets users pre-focus to a known distance, eliminating the need to refocus. Precision dual diopter settings provide a greater range of visual acuity, and the Comfort Grip System’s textured rubber armoring with TechnoGel® thumb pads reduce hand fatigue over long periods of viewing.

The Wildlife XP offers incredible close focusing capabilities, long eye relief and is totally fogproof, waterproof and heatproof. Each comes with a padded travel case, removable neoprene rain-guards for the ocular lenses and objective lens caps. The ClicLoc® System on the padded neck strap allows attachment or removal of the neck strap or harness with the push of a button and keeps the binoculars hanging straight and action-ready.

As with all Steiner optics, the Wildlife XP is covered by the industry-leading Steiner Heritage™ Warranty – Steiner’s promise of the highest standards of quality, dependability and customer satisfaction.

For nearly 70 years, Steiner Germany has made trusted optics for life’s defining moments. The successful pursuit and capture of these moments demands the fast and precise detection, location and identification of a distant objective. Whether the objective is wildlife, a marine bearing, law enforcement suspect or military combatant, Steiner optics enhance an individual’s most important sense, vision, so that on land or sea –– Nothing Escapes You.

