Rock River Arms News

Rock River Arms Mourns The Loss of Co-Founder Mark Larson

(Colona, IL) On Friday, April 5, 2013 Rock River Arms President, Mark Larson passed away at the age of 50. Mark Larson, along with his brother Chuck, founded Rock River Arms in 1996 when they began producing high quality 1911-style pistols and AR-15 style rifles. Since that time, they have earned the reputation of building some of the most sought after firearms in the industry.

As a dedicated husband, brother, son, uncle and friend, Mark has touched so many lives with his kindness and generosity. From cooking hot dogs at Camp Perry for the competitive shooters to lending a helping hand to industry friends, Mark Larson will truly be missed.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9th from 3-8pm, at Vandemore Funeral Home. Funeral services celebrating Mark’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:30am at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo, Illinois. Memorials may be left to the Mark Larson Memorial Fund.