Streamlight® Helps Light the Pathway to Stop Diabetes® with New Nano Light®

Proceeds to Benefit American Diabetes Association Research Foundation

Eagleville, PA - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, introduced a new Red Nano Light® as part of the company’s Lights for a Cause series of flashlights. The new light will benefit the American Diabetes Association Research Foundation.

Streamlight will donate $1.00 to the organization for each of these Red Nano Lights sold. Proceeds will help support research to prevent and find a cure for diabetes, a group of diseases marked by high levels of blood glucose resulting from defects in insulin production, insulin action, or both.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25.8 million Americans have diabetes, or 8.3 percent of the population. Of this number, 7 million are undiagnosed. It is estimated that an additional 79 million adults aged 20 and older have pre-diabetes. Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States.

“This new Red Nano Light is Streamlight’s way of helping to ‘shine a light’ on this serious health problem that affects so many Americans,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “We’re proud to expand our Lights for a Cause program to include the American Diabetes Association Research Foundation as it seeks to find a cure for this disease, and to improve the lives of all people affected by it.”

The tiny keychain light measures 1.47 inches in length and weighs only .36 oz. Fabricated from machined aircraft aluminum, the light runs up to eight hours, powered by four IEC-LR41 coin cells, and delivers 10 lumens.

The light features a rotating on/off head switch, a non-rotating snap hook for easy one-handed operation when attached to a keychain, and a FOB that features the Stop Diabetes® logo. The Red Nano Light boasts a 100,000-hour LED that never needs replacing. The MSRP is $12.48. The light comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Streamlight’s other Lights for a Cause include the Pink Nano Light®, the Pink ProTac HL® and the Pink Strion® LED to benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF); the Blue Nano Light® to benefit Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.); the Red Vantage® and another Red Nano Light® to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF); the Orange Nano Light® to benefit the Buckmasters American Deer Foundation (BADF), which helps members of the hunting community in need; and the Coyote Nano Light® to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, which honors and assist the nation’s veterans.

To learn more about diabetes and the American Diabetes Association Research Foundation, visit www.diabetes.org.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.