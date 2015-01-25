Streamlight Launches Stinger HPL and Strion HPL

New Models Deliver Blinding Lumens and Hotspot Illumination at a Distance

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the rechargeable Stinger® HPL™ and Strion® HPL™ (High Performance Lumen) lights, new high lumen, long-range lights with an ultra-bright hotspot for illuminating a broader area on targets. The Stinger HPL also is available in a dual switch model, the Stinger DS® HPL™.

Powerful tactical tools for law enforcement and first responders, the compact Stinger and Strion HPLs are designed for room clearing, search operations, and other maneuvers under low-light conditions.

“The new Stinger and Strion HPLs function as high lumen lights, yet deliver a blinding ‘hotspot’ for more light on a target at a distance,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “For example, other downrange beam patterns might illuminate a target’s head and shoulders, but the HPL beam lights up the target’s entire upper torso at a distance, providing a clear tactical advantage.”

The new models offer three microprocessor-controlled, variable intensity modes – high, medium, and low – plus a strobe function. On the high setting, the Stinger models feature 740 lumens and 48,000 candela with a one-hour and 15-minute run time and a beam distance of 438 meters. On low, the lights feature 190 lumens, 12,000 candela, a run time of 4 hours and 30 minutes and a 219-meter beam distance.

On high, the Strion HPL delivers 615 lumens and 40,000 candela, with a one-hour run time and a 400-meter beam distance. On low, it offers 160 lumens, 10,000 candela, a run time of 3 hours and 45 minutes and a beam distance of 200 meters.

The new lights feature the latest in C4® LED technology and a deep-dish parabolic reflector that produces a long-range beam with optimal peripheral navigation. The Stinger HPL models are powered by a 3-cell, 3.6 Volt Ni-MH sub-C battery, while the Strion HPL is powered by a lithium ion battery. Both batteries are rechargeable up to 1,000 times. All the new lights fit existing model chargers.

The Stinger HPL and the Strion HPL both feature a multi-function, push-button switch for one-handed operation of the light’s momentary, variable intensity or strobe modes. The Stinger DS HPL includes a second, easy- to- access, push-button tactical tail switch that is independently operated.

The new lights’ casings are fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish. The Stinger HPL measures 9.23 inches in length and weighs 13.6 ounces; the dual switch model measures 9.65 inches and weighs 14 ounces. The Strion HPL is 5.90 inches long, and weighs 5.2 ounces.

The Stinger HPL and Strion HPL are IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, and are 3-meter and 2-meter impact resistance tested, respectively.

Available in black, the new products have MSRPs ranging from $150.00 to $259.00. Each includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.