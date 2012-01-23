Streamlight® Launches TLR-4™ Gun Light with Laser

Tactical Light Brings C4® LED Technology, Red Laser Sight to Compact Hand Guns

EAGLEVILLE, PA – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting equipment, has introduced the TLR-4™, a compact, lightweight, rail-mounted tactical light featuring an integrated red aiming laser. The new light is designed to provide added versatility for a variety of tactical and home defense uses.

The TLR-4 brings extraordinary brightness to a wide variety of hand guns through the use of C4® LED technology. The light is easily mounted to most standard rail guns using Streamlight’s one-handed, snap-on-and-tighten interface, which allows the light to be mounted safely within seconds.

“With its targeted bright light and laser sighting, the new TLR-4 is the ideal weapons light for sub-compact and compact weapons, and full-size hand guns,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Ready for use in seconds, the TLR-4 is an excellent light for home defense. It can be stored on a handgun, for example, so that should the situation arise, you can more readily identify a potential threat before taking any action. Given its versatility, it’s also an effective light for a variety of concealed carry and law enforcement uses.”

The TLR-4’s 640-660nm red laser increases the user’s ability to focus on a target, particularly in emergency situations. The light can be deployed in Laser-Only mode to keep the gun on target, in LED-Only mode to provide bright, focused light, or in dual mode which uses both light sources.

The TLR-4 uses a C4 LED that delivers 5,000 candela peak beam intensity and 110 lumens measured system output, and features a textured parabolic reflector that produces a concentrated beam with optimum peripheral light. The light provides a run time of 1.5 continuous hours to the 10% output level in LED-Only or LED and Laser mode, and 11 hours regulated output in Laser-Only mode.

Powered by a single 3 Volt CR2 lithium battery, with a storage life of 10 years, the new light weighs only 2.81 ounces and measures just 2.73 inches in length. It is constructed from a lightweight, impact-resistant engineered polymer.

The TLR-4 features a borofloat high-temperature glass lens and a face cap that is constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish. A key kit with five interchangeable keys is included to securely fit the light to the broadest array of hand guns of any light on the market.

The TLR-4 comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. It has an MSRP of $215.00.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, fire fighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call (800) 523-7488 or visit http://www.streamlight.com.