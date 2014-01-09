The ATN X-Sight Rifle Scope Line - The Rifle Scope for Day and Night Built on a Single Platform

American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN) introduces a line of digital night vision rifle scopes representing the latest in electro-optical technology.

South San Francisco, CA - American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN), makers of cutting-edge digital night vision and thermal applications, have developed a smart HD optics night vision rifle scope line: the ATN X-Sight 3-12x and 5-18X. The X-Sight rifle scopes utilize the newest in electro-optical technologies with an advanced low-light HD sensor providing superb image quality with high resolution at an affordable price.

Each riflescope features a digital menu that allows the user to choose from a variety of options and adjustments customizing the system to a specific application. The system also allows the user to select a number of reticle options as well as reticle color best suited for the application. The 800 x 600 color display produces a sharp color reticle every time.

A powerful IR illuminator allows the user to see in total darkness, perfect for night-time hog or varmint hunting. The ATN X-Sight rifle scopes also feature high-power digital zoom capabilities from 3x magnification to 12 x or 5 to 18x.

The ATN X-Sight Rifle Scopes are available in two models; the ATN X-Sight 3-12x and the ATN X-Sight 5-18x. MSRP is $599.00 for the 3-12x and $699.00 for the 5-18x scope.



ATN X-Sight Specifications:





Generation: Smart HD Optics Magnification: 3-12X and 5-18x Eye Relief: 67mm Built-in IR: Detachable Sensor: HD 1080p ATN L130 Sensor Display: 800 x 600 pixels Diopter Adjustment: +-5 Close-up Range: 5m