The ATN X-Sight Rifle Scope Line - The Rifle Scope for Day and Night Built on a Single Platform
American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN) introduces a line of digital night vision rifle scopes representing the latest in electro-optical technology.
South San Francisco, CA - American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN), makers of cutting-edge digital night vision and thermal applications, have developed a smart HD optics night vision rifle scope line: the ATN X-Sight 3-12x and 5-18X. The X-Sight rifle scopes utilize the newest in electro-optical technologies with an advanced low-light HD sensor providing superb image quality with high resolution at an affordable price.
Each riflescope features a digital menu that allows the user to choose from a variety of options and adjustments customizing the system to a specific application. The system also allows the user to select a number of reticle options as well as reticle color best suited for the application. The 800 x 600 color display produces a sharp color reticle every time.
A powerful IR illuminator allows the user to see in total darkness, perfect for night-time hog or varmint hunting. The ATN X-Sight rifle scopes also feature high-power digital zoom capabilities from 3x magnification to 12 x or 5 to 18x.
The ATN X-Sight Rifle Scopes are available in two models; the ATN X-Sight 3-12x and the ATN X-Sight 5-18x. MSRP is $599.00 for the 3-12x and $699.00 for the 5-18x scope.
ATN X-Sight Specifications:
|
Generation:
|
Smart HD Optics
|
Magnification:
|
3-12X and 5-18x
|
Eye Relief:
|
67mm
|
Built-in IR:
|
Detachable
|
Sensor:
|
HD 1080p ATN L130 Sensor
|
Display:
|
800 x 600 pixels
|
Diopter Adjustment:
|
+-5
|
Close-up Range:
|
5m
|
Operating Temperature:
|
-22°F to +140°F/-30°C to +60°C
|
Dimensions:
|
10.3 x 3.5 x 3.2 inches /262 x 88 82 mm
|
Weight:
|
2.7 lb./1.22 kg
|
Warranty:
|
2 year