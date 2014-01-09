The ATN X-Sight Rifle Scope Line - The Rifle Scope for Day and Night Built on a Single Platform

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
January 09, 2014 03:13 AM
American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN) introduces a line of digital night vision rifle scopes representing the latest in electro-optical technology.

South San Francisco, CA - American Technologies Network Corp. (ATN), makers of cutting-edge digital night vision and thermal applications, have developed a smart HD optics night vision rifle scope line: the ATN X-Sight 3-12x and 5-18X. The X-Sight rifle scopes utilize the newest in electro-optical technologies with an advanced low-light HD sensor providing superb image quality with high resolution at an affordable price.

Each riflescope features a digital menu that allows the user to choose from a variety of options and adjustments customizing the system to a specific application. The system also allows the user to select a number of reticle options as well as reticle color best suited for the application. The 800 x 600 color display produces a sharp color reticle every time.

A powerful IR illuminator allows the user to see in total darkness, perfect for night-time hog or varmint hunting. The ATN X-Sight rifle scopes also feature high-power digital zoom capabilities from 3x magnification to 12 x or 5 to 18x.

The ATN X-Sight Rifle Scopes are available in two models; the ATN X-Sight 3-12x and the ATN X-Sight 5-18x. MSRP is $599.00 for the 3-12x and $699.00 for the 5-18x scope.

ATN X-Sight Specifications:


Generation:

Smart HD Optics

Magnification:

3-12X and 5-18x

Eye Relief:

67mm

Built-in IR:

Detachable

Sensor:

HD 1080p ATN L130 Sensor

Display:

800 x 600 pixels

Diopter Adjustment:

+-5

Close-up Range:

5m

Operating Temperature:

-22°F to +140°F/-30°C to +60°C

Dimensions:

10.3 x 3.5 x 3.2 inches /262 x 88 82 mm

Weight:

2.7 lb./1.22 kg

Warranty:

2 year