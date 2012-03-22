The New ATN OTS-30/OTS-60 Thermal Imaging Viewer Goes Digital

The affordable, compact and lightweight ATN OTS-30 and OTS-60 are ideal for home security, public safety, first responder and security personnel.

South San Francisco, CA – American Technologies Network, makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, have raised the bar in providing digital thermal imaging viewers in an affordable, rugged, pocket-sized package. Offering superior performance, the OTS-30 and OTS-60 are monocular viewers built around state-of-the-art uncooled thermal imaging technology. These thermal imaging units are built with MIL-SPEC optics and an 800 x 600 OLED color display. The digital features include menu functions such as reticle type and color selection, windage and elevation adjustments, polarity single-button modes including black on white, white on black and 5 different color settings.

ATN OTS-30/OTS-60 FEATURES

• Digital imaging and brightness control

• OTS-30: 320x240 resolution

• OTS-60: 640x480 resolution

• E-Zoom

• Menu functions include Polarity and color selection.

• Polarity single button modes; black on white, white on black, 5 different color settings

• Video output with RCA cable

• Multi-coated all-glass optics

• Limited One-Year Warranty

• Extended battery life using two (2) CR123 lithium batteries (4-plus hours)

• Made in the USA

• MSRP OTS-30 is $6,099.00

• MSRP OTS-60 Call for Quote

About American Technologies Network (ATN):

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, ATN is a leading manufacturer of precision optics that includes night vision, daytime scopes, thermal imaging and binoculars. With over 100 models and over 15 years’ experience in producing precision optics, ATN offers the world’s largest selection from 1st Generation to 4th Generation. www.atncorp.com