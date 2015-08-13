TROY Adds M7A1 PDW Stock Kit

West Springfield, MA – Based on overwhelming consumer demand, TROY® is adding the M7A1 PDW Stock Kit to the line of reliable, innovative, BattleReady™ advanced small arms accessory upgrades.

The popularity of this highly concealable and compact stock, initially offered only with the Troy Defense PDW carbine, initiated the development of a complete upper package to satisfy demand. The TROY® M7A1 PDW Stock Kit features a rugged, retractable stock designed for close quarter 5.56 rifle builds. Utilizing a proprietary, patent pending spring, buffer system and heavy-duty latch assembly, the BattleReady™ PDW Stock Kit functions without question under intense conditions.

“We have been overwhelmed with calls and requests for our PDW stock ever since the rifle debuted at SHOT two years ago. We’re not sure who is more excited about this release: us at TROY or our customers. It’s another great example of how TROY actively listens to our loyal fans and supporters.” Molly Troy, Director of Sales.

The M7A1 PDW Stock Kit will be offered in Black and Flat Dark Earth and features Q.D. swivel holes for an optional sling attachment for cross-body wear. The MSRP is $499.

Learn more about the TROY® M7A1 PDW Stock Kit by visiting www.TroyInd.com.

