TROY® FREEDOM Independence Weekend Sale

West Springfield, MA – TROY has announced a special July 4th sale to enable their loyal customers to enjoy a 20 percent discount off the price of their Made in America, innovative, top-quality small arms components and accessories. Enjoy sale prices on many popular items for the first time in 2015! From Thursday, July 2 through Monday, July 6, 2015, consumers simply need to shop online at www.TroyInd.com, enter the coupon code TROYFREEDOM at the checkout to receive 20% off the cost of their cart.

The TROYFREEDOM coupon code will apply to all TROY BattleSights including the new medium height versions as well as the fully ambidextrous 45 Degree Offset, MicroSight and tritium models. All sizes and colors of TROY BattleRails (and rail accessories) in both aluminum and carbon fiber, featuring VTAC, KeyMod and M-LOK® varieties are on sale! All muzzle devices, slings, grips and BattleMags are eligible for the TROYFREEDOM discount! Weapons upgrades including M14, M7 and M7A1 kits and uppers are also included in this FREEDOM sale! There are a limited number of exclusions, notably suppressors and PDW Stock Kits: products excluded from the sale cannot be placed into the cart during the sale dates.

Please be advised that TROY will be closed Thursday, July 2 at noon through Sunday, July 5, 2015 so that our employees may celebrate Independence Day with their families. Customers wishing to place an order during the TROY FREEDOM Sale may do via www.troyind.com, fax: 866-788-4610, email: sales@troyind.com, or by calling the sales office at 866-788-6412. Terms and Conditions apply and can be reviewed at https://troyind.com/troyfreedom

Established in 2003 and based in West Springfield, MA, TROY® designs, manufactures and markets reliable, innovative, advanced small arms components, accessories and weapons for professional, duty and civilian use. Our American made, technologically advanced, and professionally constructed products set the industry standard for quality and durability. TROY® products are BattleReady™ and designed to perform flawlessly under intense conditions. We are honored to have the trust and support of discerning shooters, Special Ops, Law Enforcement and military personnel worldwide.

